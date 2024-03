LibreOffice 24.2.2 Is Now Available for Download with More Than 70 Bug Fixes

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 28, 2024



Coming a month after LibreOffice 24.2.1, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses more of those pesky bugs, crashes, and other annoyances reported by users in the latest LibreOffice 24.2 office suite series.

In numbers, the LibreOffice 24.2.2 update addresses a total of 77 bugs, which improves the overall quality and interoperability for individual productivity of the LibreOffice 24.2 office suite.

