Fedora Workstation 40 – what are we working on

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 28, 2024,

updated Mar 28, 2024



So Fedora Workstation 40 Beta has just come out so I thought I share a bit about some of the things we are working on for Fedora Workstation currently and also major changes coming in from the community.

Flatpaks has been a key part of our strategy for desktop applications for a while now and we are working on a multitude of things to make Flatpaks an even stronger technology going forward. Christian Hergert is working on figuring out how applications that require system daemons will work with Flatpaks, using his own Sysprof project as the proof of concept application. The general idea here is to rely on the work that has happened in SystemD around sysext/confext/portablectl trying to figure out who we can get a system service installed from a Flatpak and the necessary bits wired up properly. The other part of this work, figuring out how to give applications permissions that today is handled with udev rules, that is being worked on by Hubert Figuière based on earlier work by Georges Stavracas on behalf of the GNOME Foundation thanks to the sponsorship from the Sovereign Tech Fund. So hopefully we will get both of these two important issues resolved soon. Kalev Lember is working on polishing up the Flatpak support in Foreman (and Satellite) to ensure there are good tools for managing Flatpaks when you have a fleet of systems you manage, building on the work of Stephan Bergman. Finally Jan Horak and Jan Grulich is working hard on polishing up the experience of using Firefox from a fully sandboxed Flatpak. This work is mainly about working with the upstream community to get some needed portals over the finish line and polish up some UI issues in Firefox, like this one.

