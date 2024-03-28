Security and Windows TCO Leftovers
TechTarget ☛ 35 cybersecurity statistics to lose sleep over in 2024
Here are 35 eye-opening cybersecurity stats from dozens of security experts -- on crime, jobs and trends -- to consider while developing your 2024 security plan.
Windows TCO
The Register UK ☛ Attackers increasingly exploit enterprise tech zero-days
Specifically, this included 17 Windows vulnerabilities, 11 in Safari, nine affecting both iOS and Android, and eight in Chrome. Google didn't observe any zero-days across macOS, Firefox or Internet Explorer last year.
Bitdefender ☛ Ransomware hits The Big Issue. Qilin group leaks confidential data
Qillin (which has also been known as Agenda) is a ransomware-as-a-service operation. First discovered in August 2022, Qillin is known for targeting organisations with ransomware written in Rust and Go.
Cyble Inc ☛ What Is Lateral Movement In Cyber Security 2024
In Fact, 25% of data breaches involve lateral movement! Hackers can spend weeks or months silently hopping from system to system, stealing your data, installing ransomware, or wreaking havoc on your network. It’s a scary thought, but don’t panic! In this article, we’ll talk about what is lateral movement in cyber security, how it happens, what the stages are, and how to prevent it!
The Register UK ☛ Qilin says it attacked The Big Issue, leaked sensitive data
The parent company of The Big Issue, a street newspaper and social enterprise for homeless people, is wrestling with a cybersecurity incident claimed by the Qilin ransomware gang.
In a post made to the gang's leak site, the miscreants claim to have stolen 550 GB of company data and, according to what they've released already, the haul appears vast and damaging.
