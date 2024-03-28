RIP, Simon Riggs (PostgreSQL)

The PostgreSQL Core Team is deeply saddened by the loss of our long-time friend and colleague Simon Riggs on the 26th of March, 2024.

Simon was responsible for many of the enterprise features we find in PostgreSQL today, including point in time recovery, hot standby, and synchronous replication. He was the founder of 2ndQuadrant which employed many of the PostgreSQL developers, later becoming part of EDB where he worked as a Postgres Fellow until his retirement. He was responsible for the UK PostgreSQL conferences for many years until he passed that responsibility to PostgreSQL Europe last year.