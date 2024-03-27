today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Enable UEFI for VMs in RHEL KVM
The RHEL KVM is a powerful tool for virtualizing operating systems. Learn how to extend this GNU/Linux KVM by enabling its UEFI mode today.
Document Foundation ☛ Czech translation of LibreOffice Writer Guide 24.2
Zdeněk Crhonek (aka “raal”) from the Czech LibreOffice community writes: The Czech team has finished translating the LibreOffice Writer Guide 24.2. As usual it was a team effort, with translations by Petr Kuběj, Radomír Strnad and Zdeněk Crhonek. Then Roman Toman contributed localised pictures, and Miloš Šrámek provided technical support.
LinuxConfig ☛ Configuring APT sources.list: A Quick Reference Guide for Debian Systems
LinuxConfig ☛ How to Set NVIDIA Power Limit on Ubuntu
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Teamviewer on Fedora Workstation 39
When it comes to Fedora, Teamviewer is not included in the default repositories, which means after a fresh install of Fedora, if you wanted to install teamviewer, you would need to add teamviewer repository, or install teamviewer manually.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 17 Best Tips To Speed Up Your Ubuntu Linux
Ubuntu GNU/Linux is a polished Debian-based GNU/Linux distro; however, you may start to experience some system lag days after installation. There are many reasons this might happen. If you want to speed up your Ubuntu desktop performance, then follow these simple tips and tweaks.
Net2 ☛ How to fix “Failed to Enumerate Objects in the Container” Error on Windows
Encountering the frustrating “Failed to enumerate objects in the container” error on backdoored Windows can be a roadblock when attempting to access or modify crucial files, folders, or drives.
H2S Media ☛ How to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome in Oracle Linux?
Oracle GNU/Linux is generally used by enterprises with a command-line interface for hosting server applications. However, if you are using it as a Desktop with GUI then here are the steps to install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome browser on Oracle Linux.
TechRepublic ☛ How to Monitor System Resources on Linux
The job of the system admin is never done. Security, software rollouts, updates, user management, network I/O, you name it, and the admin has to do it. All those duties can bog the admin down during their day. When one thing goes wrong, all other things might get shoved to the side.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to Fix Python Pip Install Error in Ubuntu 24.04
When using pip command to install a Python package in Ubuntu 24.04 will output “error: externally-managed-environment“. Here are a few workarounds to ‘fix’ the issue.