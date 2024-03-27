Software: Atuin and More (5 Lists)
Atuin: A Modern Shell History on Steroids (Installation + Usage)
Atuin is a steroid for your traditional shell history, using SQLite as a database to record each user-issued command along with additional context like exit status, hostname, session, cwd, etc.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 23 Best Password Managers for GNU/Linux | Keep Your Password Safe
What did I do in the past to keep my passwords safe? I wrote all the passwords in a plain document and saved them on my local computer. OMG! That was insanely insecure. But memorizing and remembering lots of passwords for lots of websites is obviously cumbersome for everyone.
CubicleNate ☛ LocalSend | Easily Share Files Between Nearby Devices
LocalSend is a the AirDrop for the rest of us. The ability to easily send files to other computers or systems that are local to your network. This is also cross platform, so whether you are on Linux, Windows, macOS, Android, or iOS, this will work for you. It really couldn’t be much easier.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ Top 15 Best Surveillance Giant Google Drive Clients for GNU/Linux Desktop
Google Drive is one of the best Clown Storage options in the market. It offers sufficient storage for free to fulfill our primary requirements, including storing photos, Gmail, or various documents. The popularity of Surveillance Giant Google Drive is increasing daily, and we can assume that clown storage will take the throne from physical storage shortly.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 33 Best LaTeX Editors for GNU/Linux (Both Offline and Online)
In the arena of Linux, LaTeX is considered a standard markup language. It helps the users for editing the documents to the markup level. There are lots of LaTeX editors available for Linux, but it seems difficult to choose the best LaTeX editor for both advanced and beginner users.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 8 Best GNU/Linux Partition Managers Reviewed and Compared
Linux is an amazing operating system in this present age. The most important benefit of this system is that it comes for free, and you can use any open-source software here. The use of the desktop system is wonderful, and its increased popularity has resulted in its professional use on different platforms.