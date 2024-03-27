Security Leftovers
South Africa ☛ Major credit bureau slapped with enforcement notice for data breach in South Africa
The Information Regulator has slapped credit bureau TransUnion with an enforcement notice following a data breach on 18 March 2022.
N4ugthySecTU, the group that claimed responsibility for the attack, alleged that they exfiltrated 4TB of data from one of TransUnion’s databases, including the records of 54 million South Africans.
However, the bureau said far fewer people were impacted.
Initially, TransUnion stated that “at least” 3 million of its South African customers’ details were affected. A further 6 million ID numbers were exposed but not linked to other personal information.
TransUnion revised these numbers in June 2022.
Treasury Sanctions China-Linked Hackers for Targeting U.S. Critical Infrastructure
Today, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Wuhan Xiaoruizhi Science and Technology Company, Limited (Wuhan XRZ), a Wuhan, China-based Ministry of State Security (MSS) front company that has served as cover for multiple malicious cyber operations. OFAC is also designating Zhao Guangzong and Ni Gaobin, two Chinese nationals affiliated with Wuhan XRZ,for their roles in malicious cyber operations targeting U.S. entities that operate within U.S. critical infrastructure sectors, directly endangering U.S. national security. This action is part of a collaborative effort with the U.S. Department of Justice, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Department of State, and the United Kingdom Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO).
-
PR Newswire ☛ Sandfly Security Secures Funding from Gula Tech Adventures & Sorenson Capital for its First-of-a-Kind Agentless Linux Security Solution
Sandfly Security, the agentless Linux Security Company, celebrates securing seed funding from Gula Tech Adventures and Sorenson Capital to meet growing market demand for its comprehensive Linux security solution. Industries that power the world's infrastructure, including telecommunication services, manufacturing, and networking companies, rely on Sandfly to secure their Linux environments. Sandfly will use the additional funds to expand product capabilities and accelerate the company's go-to-market strategy.