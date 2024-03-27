Microsoft 'Reorg' (Problems Euphemised) and Trying to Hijacking "Linux"
-
India Times ☛ Read the memo Microsoft sent to employees on changes in its senior leadership roles [Ed: Hiding the steep decline of Windows/Client at Microsoft? Microsoft hires and promotes buzzword slingers instead of competent techs.]
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Windows Subsystem for Linux Might Get Easier to Use [Ed: Microsoft's shill army trying to persuade people to stay with Microsoft Windows and call it "Linux". Classic Microsoft EEE.]