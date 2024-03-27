Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Windows Malware Getting Blamed on "Linux"
LinuxSecurity ☛ Linux Admins Beware: Malvertising Campaign Exploiting PuTTY Puts Security at Risk [Ed: PuTTY is mostly a Windows problem. Windows itself lets Microsoft and the NSA get private keys, so this title is misleading.]
A malvertising campaign has been discovered that deploys a fake PuTTY client to deliver the Rhadamanthys stealer, a dangerous malware. The attackers exploit the trust placed in PuTTY as a widely used SSH and Telnet client by presenting a counterfeit website through malicious ads that appear at the top of Surveillance Giant Google search results. Let's examine this significant security threat targeting GNU/Linux admins more deeply, emphasizing the need for heightened vigilance and robust GNU/Linux security measures.
Linux Admins Beware! Fake PuTTY Client that Installs Rhadamanthys stealer [Ed: This is very clearly for Windows, not Linux, and GNU/Linux users don't download such stuff from the Web. So these headlines need to say Windows, not "Linux". But what else to expect from GBHackers?]