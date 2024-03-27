Tux Machines

Renesas Releases Its First General-Purpose 32-Bit RISC-V MCU Series

Sfera Labs Unveils Strato Pi Max as Robust Industrial Controller Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

QNAP Launches TS-216G: A 2-Bay 2.5GbE NAS System for Efficient Management and Rapid Backup Solutions

9to5Linux

Arriving more than four months after Blender 4.0, the Blender 4.1 release is here to introduce quality-of-life improvements and performance enhancements all across the board to make Blender more useful and reliable, especially for modelers or animators.

According to renowned KDE developer Nate Graham, the KDE devs have spent a lot of time in the second half of March addressing some X11 regressions and various crashes that the new automatic crash reporting system was able to find, in an attempt to shape the KDE Plasma 6 desktop into a great environment.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.8 kernel series, the Fedora Linux 40 beta is here to showcase the recently released GNOME 46 desktop environment on the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, as well as the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Spin.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending us feedback.

news

Programming Leftovers

Fedora 40 Beta will be Released Soon
With the official release of Fedora 40 coming in April, it's almost time to download the beta and see what's new
Canonical Extends LTS Support to 12 Years
Ubuntu’s long-term support releases just got even longer, with Canonical today announcing they are eligible for up to 12 years of security coverage from initial release
FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC Running Linux: Introduction
This is a multi-part blog looking at a FIREBAT T8 Plus Mini PC running Linux
Two weeks after KDE Plasma 6.0.2, the KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.0.3 as the third of five planned maintenance updates for the latest KDE Plasma 6 desktop environment series addressing more of those pesky regressions, crashes, and bugs.
Google Wallet adds ‘Verification settings’ on Android
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt: Windows Malware Getting Blamed on "Linux"
Some FUD examples from 'the news'
Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for public testing.
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
Orange Pi Neo Linux handheld gaming PC to sell for $499 and up
But it’s unusual in a few ways. Instead of Windows, it’s expected to ship with a handheld-friendly version of Manjaro Linux
Ubuntu 24.04 Makes Tiny Tweak to Hugely Improve Gaming
Gamers can look forward to more epic top-tier titles working out-of-the-box in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, which is due for release in late April
KDE Plasma 6 on openSUSE Tumbleweed
In the wide, wide world of desktop Linux, there is a lot of buzz and excitement over the release of Plasma 6 and for good reason
 
Fedora 41 with Proposal to Adopt DNF5
DNF5 can replace the current package manager in Fedora 41
Ubuntu Is Still My Favorite: Top Linux Distros in 2024, Ranked
Ubuntu is 20 years old in 2024, but is it still the best Linux distro available? For me, it is
New Oryx Pro Laptop gets HX-class CPU Upgrade, Available via Preorder
Top 10 Open Source Proxy Browsers for Online Privacy in 2024
In an era where online privacy is paramount, open-source proxy browsers offer a secure way to surf the web
10 Best Free and Open Source GUI Batch Renamers
We only include free and open source software in the spirit of our roundups
Achronix and Bluespec Launch Linux-Ready RISC-V Processors for Speedster7t FPGAs
They are compatible with the full RISC-V stack, including BareMetal, RTOS, and Linux
Announcing Incus 0.7
The last Incus release before we go LTS has now been released
Regatta OS 24 is the distribution to beat for gaming on Linux
If you're a gamer and a Linux fan, Regatta OS is a Brazilian Linux distro that could be right up your alley
Raspberry Pi Stories and Projects
Raspberry Pi news
ext2 filesystem driver now marked as deprecated
31 years after the start of its career in 1993
Microsoft 'Reorg' (Problems Euphemised) and Trying to Hijacking "Linux"
Same ol'
Software: Atuin and More (5 Lists)
half a dozen stories
Raspberry Pi News and Projects
Some Raspberry Pi links
Emacs 29.3 released
security vulnerabilities uncovered in Emacs 29.2
The Blender Foundation released today Blender 4.1 as a new update to its powerful, free, open-source, and cross-platform 3D graphics computer software for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems.
The Fedora Project announced today the release and general availability for download of the beta version of the upcoming Fedora Linux 40 operating system featuring some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies.
MaaXBoard OSM93 – Business card-sized SBC features NXP i.MX 93 AI SoC, supports Raspberry Pi HATs
The MaaXBoard OSM93 development kit is supported by a Yocto-based Linux
10 Best Free and Open Source Linux Digital Forensics Tools
Linux has a good range of digital forensics tools that can process data
Plasma 5: The Early Years
With KDE’s 6th Mega Release finally out the door
Newsflash 3.2
Another small feature update just in time for gnome 46
Plasma 6 second review - Not bad, but more work is needed
A couple of weeks ago, I tested Plasma 6 for the first time
Sfera Labs Unveils Strato Pi Max as Robust Industrial Controller Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4
Today, Sfera Labs has introduced two new additions to its Raspberry Pi server lineup
Five Linux file and folder management commands you need to know
Already know the 5 most essential Linux commands
My favorite Linux text editors (and why you should be using one)
Name your desktop distro and I've got a great (and easy-to-use) text editor to recommend
Fedora Ops Architect Weekly
Hi folks, welcome to the weekly from your Fedora operations architect
Microsoft's Peril in Central Africa (Windows Usage Down Sharply) [original]
in more and more African countries, some of them very large, Windows is now measured at a mere 2%
GitHub Developers Hit in Complex Supply Chain Cyberattack
The attacker employed various techniques, including distributing malicious dependencies via a fake Python infrastructure linked to GitHub projects.
Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 124 open-source and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official unveiling on March 19th, 2024, so it’s time to take a closer look at the new features and improvements.
Games: War Games, Racing Games, and How to Play Games on GNU/Linux
Samsung Finally Adopts Android’s Seamless Updates Starting With Galaxy A55 5G: Here’s How It Works
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 185 is available for testing
This update is another testing version for IPFire
Why did I choose Fedora Server?
There are plenty of articles discussing which OS is more appropriate
Microsoft in Trouble in China and Russia
Bans imminent
7 Better USENET Readers for Linux
USENET is a massively decentralized information distribution system
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
GNOME Considers Adding New Core Audio Player App
Decibels, a basic free open-source audio player that is supposed to fill the gap of GNOME currently not having a Core app that is designed to open single audio files
GNOME 45/46 Retrospective
My creative work is more aligned to GNOME cycles than years
Linux Crisis Tools
The above scenario explains why you ideally want to pre-install crisis tools so you can start debugging a production issue quickly during an outage
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open hardware board for VGA to HDMI conversion
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open-source hardware
Review: Redcore Linux 2401
Redcore Linux explores the idea of bringing the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses
Duo S RISC-V/Arm SBC features Sophgo SG2000 SoC, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity
Linux and RTOS are said to be supported on the Duo S
Top 5 Linux Servers Ideal for Home Use
Choosing the right Linux server for home use is crucial for managing personal projects
12 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Manipulation Tools
We focus on 12 small open source tools
In Some Countries Microsoft Windows is Measured at Only 2% Market Share [original]
Soon a "1%" platform, Microsoft?
Koodo Reader
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Koodo Reader
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024
The 180th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 24th, 2024.
Peropesis 2.4: VIM and Python
Peropesis 2.4 is released. In the new edition, part of the old software was updated and several new software packages were installed.
Beta release of dyne:bolic IV (dynebolic IV in beta)
This is Free Software, share it for the good of yourself and the people around you, respect others and let them express, be free and let others be free. Live clean and let your work be seen! May you live a long and prosperous life in peace!
Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming
4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers
Zbigniew Konojacki announced the release and general availability of 4MLinux 45.0 as a new stable and major release of his independent GNU/Linux distribution using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.
Distribution Release: ALT Workstation 10.2
"Glad to present to you the update"