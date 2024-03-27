Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

Before I go any further, let me be perfectly clear about this: Meta is an objectively awful company in every possible regard. I don’t like the company, and I am acutely aware of the terrible things that they have done and continue to do.

Many share those same views, and they see blocking/defederating Threads from their own Fediverse instances as a natural response to those views. The discourse around the topic is largely black-and-white, with heavy “you’re either with us or you’re against us” vibes. There’s a lot of passion around this, and much of it is tied to the idea of choices being made to protect the Fediverse. I shared my initial reaction to all of this back when the discussion first flared up. I stand by that post,0 but I have more thoughts now. Two, specifically:

1. The Fediverse wants to be open.

2. The Fediverse is inhabited by people, not companies.