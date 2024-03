Ubuntu Is Still My Favorite: Top Linux Distros in 2024, Ranked

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 27, 2024



I've used many Linux distros over the years, sometimes even more than one at the same time. But Ubuntu remains my first choice. I'm going to explain why that is and how Ubuntu compares with the other major distros available.

Why has Ubuntu remained popular for almost 20 years? Why has it had this staying power despite so many other distros coming and going? There are several possible reasons.

