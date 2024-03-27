Open Hardware: RISC-V, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
-
CNX Software ☛ R9A02G021 is the first microcontroller with Renesas 32-bit RISC-V CPU core design
Renesas R9A02G021 is the first MCU group to use the company’s in-house designed 32-bit RISC-V CPU core with 3.27 CoreMark/MHz, RV32I base plus M/A/C/B extensions, and features such as a stack monitor register, a dynamic branch prediction unit, and a JTAG debug interface. Renesas has been making RISC-V chips at least since 2022 with the likes of RZ/Five 64-bit microprocessor and R9A06G150 32-bit voice control ASSP.
-
CNX Software ☛ Arduino Nano Matter board specifications and price announced
The Arduino Nano Matter is the product of a collaboration between Arduino and Silicon Labs. The Nano Matter board was announced in January and is powered by SiLabs’ MGM240S chip. It offers multiple wireless connectivity options such as Matter, OpenThread, and Bluetooth Low Energy. Support for the Matter standard is the Nano Matter board’s key offering.
-
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #464 - Earthquakes, moon phases, and a chameleonic disco ball
There’s stuff in here for cyclists, bad plant parents, and gamers too. Howdy, How was your Pi Day? We realised MIT students had been creating weird and impressive videos every Pi Day for years and have now added this to our list of things that we look forward to annually.