Ever been staying at a hotel and gotten annoyed that you always have to open a browser to log in for wireless access? Yup, me too. A recent instance was particularly frustrating and I had to pull out my favourite Swiss Army chainsaw in order to make my life a bit easier.

The situation

So, the background story is that I was staying at a hotel in the mountains for a few days. As is the fortunate case these days , the hotel had wireless access. The weird part, though, was that each room had a separate username and password. “Fair enough”, I thought and promptly opened my laptop and then Firefox to enter my login data to get the dearly-awaited connectivity. Using Firefox (or any other browser for that matter) was necessary because the login page was accessed via a captive portal. That’s the thing you get directed through when you see a login banner like this pop up in your browser: [...]