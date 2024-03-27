Software: Ambient Noise in Ubuntu 24.0, HNClient, UrBackup
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ 2 Apps to Play Ambient Noise in Ubuntu 24.04 & 22.04
Want to play some soothing sounds in your GNU/Linux Desktop? Here are 2 applications can do the job in current Ubuntu 22.04 and Ubuntu 24.04. To improve focus and increase your productivity, or easy to fall asleep, there are a few applications can help by playing natural sounds in Linux.
Medevel ☛ HNClient is May Be The Best Hacker News Client for your Desktop
HNClient is a free and open-source desktop client for Hacker News that allows users to read articles and comments without opening multiple tabs.
Linux Links ☛ UrBackup – client/server backup system
UrBackup is an easy to setup open source client/server backup system offering a combination of image and file backups.