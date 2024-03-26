today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ Options for diverting alerts in Prometheus
Suppose, not hypothetically, that you have a collection of machines and some machines are less important than others or are of interest only to a particular person. Alerts about normal machines should go to everyone; alerts about the special machines should go elsewhere. There are a number of options to set this up in Prometheus and Alertmanager, so today I want to run down a collection of them for my own future use.
[Old] Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Versioning of sbsa-ref machine
QEMU has emulation of several machines. One of them is “sbsa-ref” which stands for SBSA Reference Platform. The Arm server in simpler words.
In past I worked on it when my help was needed. We have CI jobs which run some tests (SBSA ACS, BSA ACS) and do some checks to see how we are with SBSA compliance.
[Old] Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ SBSA Reference Platform update
SBSA Reference Platform (“sbsa-ref” in short) is now at version 0.3 one. Note that this is internal number. Machine name is still the same.
First bump was adding GIC data into (minimalistic) device-tree so firmware can configure it without using any magic numbers (as it was before).
Second update added GIC ITS (Interrupt Translation Services) support. Which means that we can have MSI-X interrupts and complex PCI Express setup.
Third time we said goodbye to USB 2.0 (EHCI) host controller. It never worked and only generated kernel warnings. XHCI (USB 3) controller is used instead now. EDK2 enablement is still work in progress.
Marcin Juszkiewicz ☛ Running SBSA Reference Platform
SBSA Reference Platform can be used for testing several things. From operating systems to (S)BSA compliance of the platform. Or to check how some things are emulated in QEMU. Or playing with PCIe setups (NUMA systems can have separate PCI Express buses but we do not handle it yet in firmware).
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install VSCodium on openSUSE
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VSCodium on openSUSE. VSCodium is a popular open-source code editor that provides developers with a powerful and customizable environment for writing, debugging, and testing code.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Galte on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Galte on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Glate is a powerful open-source translation and text-to-speech tool designed specifically for GNU/Linux systems.
HowTo Forge ☛ How to Install TYPO3 CMS on Ubuntu 22.04
TYPO3 is a free, open-source, and enterprise-class content management system. This tutorial will show you how to install TYPO3 CMS with Let's Encrypt SSL on Ubuntu 22.04.