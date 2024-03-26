SBSA Reference Platform (“sbsa-ref” in short) is now at version 0.3 one. Note that this is internal number. Machine name is still the same.

First bump was adding GIC data into (minimalistic) device-tree so firmware can configure it without using any magic numbers (as it was before).

Second update added GIC ITS (Interrupt Translation Services) support. Which means that we can have MSI-X interrupts and complex PCI Express setup.

Third time we said goodbye to USB 2.0 (EHCI) host controller. It never worked and only generated kernel warnings. XHCI (USB 3) controller is used instead now. EDK2 enablement is still work in progress.