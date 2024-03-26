Open Hardware: IRIS, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi

Previously, I introduced the context of IRIS, and touched on my general methods for learning and exploring. This post will cover how I arrived at the final design for the light source featured in the above machine. It is structured as a case study on the general methods for learning that I covered in my previous post, so if you see foofy statements about “knowing it” or “being ignorant of it”, that’s where it comes from. Thus, this post will be a bit longer and more circuitous than usual; however, future posts will be more direct and to the point.

Readers interested in the TL;DR can scroll past most of this post and just look at the pretty pictures and video loops near the bottom.

As outlined in my methods post, the first step is to make an assessment of what you know and don’t know about a topic. One of the more effective rhetorical methods I use is to first try really hard to find someone else who has done it, and copy their work.