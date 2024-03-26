Open Hardware: IRIS, Arduino, and Raspberry Pi
Bunnie Huang ☛ Designing The Light Source for IRIS
Previously, I introduced the context of IRIS, and touched on my general methods for learning and exploring. This post will cover how I arrived at the final design for the light source featured in the above machine. It is structured as a case study on the general methods for learning that I covered in my previous post, so if you see foofy statements about “knowing it” or “being ignorant of it”, that’s where it comes from. Thus, this post will be a bit longer and more circuitous than usual; however, future posts will be more direct and to the point.
Readers interested in the TL;DR can scroll past most of this post and just look at the pretty pictures and video loops near the bottom.
As outlined in my methods post, the first step is to make an assessment of what you know and don’t know about a topic. One of the more effective rhetorical methods I use is to first try really hard to find someone else who has done it, and copy their work.
Arduino ☛ Can I build my own robot with Arduino?
When you think of automation, what’s the first image that comes to mind?
For many of us, it’s a robot. From the blocky, square-headed characters of sci-fi comic fame to household more complex creations like the Replicants of Blade Runner — robots have captured our collective imagination for a long time.
It’s no surprise, then, that lots of Arduino users eventually set out to build a robot of their own.
In this article, we’ll look at how to build your own robot with Arduino and share some project examples from other makers.
Arduino ☛ A delightful Chandrayaan-3 rocket launch model
It may not get as much attention as NASA, Roscosmos, or even CNSA (China National Space Administration), but India’s space program has achieved some impressive goals. Just last year, in August of 2023, ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) completed their first soft landing on a celestial object with the Chandrayaan-3’s moon landing.
Raspberry Pi ☛ Using an AI code generator with school-age beginner programmers
Can AI-assisted coding tools help school-age learners with programming? New research offers insights and practical implications.