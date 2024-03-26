Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

RHEL is more than just a platform on which to deploy your SAP applications. With Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions customers receive access to SAP workload-specific RHEL system roles, which simplify and help speed up the setup of SAP environments, such as SAP HANA on RHEL within a RHEL high availability (HA) cluster. And, let’s face it, planning for and deploying critical workloads like SAP HANA and Netweaver can otherwise be a daunting task. Like other important applications, these need a reliable operating system and usually have a lot of fine-tuning and performance requirements that need to be deployed on that operating system.