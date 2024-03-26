Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Prep your RHEL systems for SAP installations using RHEL system roles
RHEL is more than just a platform on which to deploy your SAP applications. With Red Hat Enterprise Linux for SAP Solutions customers receive access to SAP workload-specific RHEL system roles, which simplify and help speed up the setup of SAP environments, such as SAP HANA on RHEL within a RHEL high availability (HA) cluster. And, let’s face it, planning for and deploying critical workloads like SAP HANA and Netweaver can otherwise be a daunting task. Like other important applications, these need a reliable operating system and usually have a lot of fine-tuning and performance requirements that need to be deployed on that operating system.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat Training: 3 takeaways from TechTarget's Enterprise Strategy Group study
IT professionals equipped with Red Hat Training do their tasks with greater proficiency, leading to swifter deployment and more effective use of IT resources. Notably, the study points to a reduction in support costs and IT turnover, which translates into considerable savings and a more efficiently used IT environment. Enterprise Strategy Group’s financial model showed a benefit of 15% in better server utilization after Red Hat Training. One customer remarked, “Our more experienced engineers came back from training curious. They approached problems differently; they found ways to configure our systems to pull levels of performance out of them that we have never seen.”
-
Red Hat Official ☛ SAS Viya on Red Hat OpenShift – Part 1: Reference Architecture and Deployment Considerations
Since the launch of SAS Viya in 2020, SAS has offered a fully containerized analytic platform based on a cloud-native architecture. Due to the scale of the platform, SAS Viya requires Kubernetes as an underlying runtime environment and takes full advantage of the native benefits of this technology.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ What's new with Ansible Lightspeed with watsonx Code Assistant
This new enhancement to IBM watsonx Code Assistant allows Ansible Lightspeed users to leverage their existing Ansible content to train the model. With this feature, you can improve the quality and accuracy of your Ansible content with code recommendations that are more tailored to your organization's specific needs and automation patterns. Learn more.
-
Weekly status of Packit Team: Week 12 in Packit
Week 12 (March 19th – March 25th)
- Packit no longer shows status checks for not yet triggered manual tests. (packit-service#2375)
packit validate-confignow checks whether
upstream_project_urlis set if
pull_from_upstreamjob is configured.
-
NeuroFedora ☛ The NeuroFedora Blog: Next Open NeuroFedora meeting: 25 March 1300 UTC [Ed: Some chair with pee?]
The meeting will be chaired by @Penguinpee.