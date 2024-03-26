Plasma 6 second review - Not bad, but more work is needed

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



As before, there are two layers to this review. One, Plasma. Two, KDE neon. The latter disappoints big time. I know it's supposed to be a sort of beta thingie, but then, if anyone downloads and tests it, what impression do they get, and how does that reflect on Plasma? Over the years, this distro was mostly okay, but in this last round of testing, I'm seeing major problems, major regressions. If I were to extrapolate from that onto the global Linux distro estate, things look grim. But then, I've had excellent time with my Kubuntu 22.04 on several machines, so it can't be all bad. Not sure what to say. KDE neon confuses and frustrates me.

The Plasma 6 desktop is predictably fast, elegant, beautiful, stylish, highly customizable, and slick. There are problems, which are understandable for a major revision. Well, mostly understandable. There are some obvious bugs and issues that should not be there. I am also somewhat skeptical regarding some of the cosmetic choices, like the wallpaper and the floating elements. All in all, Plasma 6 still isn't ready for primetime. It's great, but not as polished as 5.27. And that's ok.

