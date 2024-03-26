Sfera Labs Unveils Strato Pi Max as Robust Industrial Controller Powered by Raspberry Pi CM4

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



Today, Sfera Labs has introduced two new additions to its Raspberry Pi server lineup: the Strato Pi Max XL and the Strato Pi Max XS. These devices also offer an optional integration with Zymbit’s Secure Compute Module, enhancing their security features.

Both the Strato Pi Max XL and XS models from Sfera Labs feature the Raspberry RP2040 microcontroller. This 32-bit processor, with a dual ARM Cortex-M0+ core and 16 MB Flash memory, handles tasks like power management and boot sequence control, connecting to the Raspberry Pi via I²C, USB, and UART.

