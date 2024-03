Newsflash 3.2

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 26, 2024



Another small feature update just in time for gnome 46.

Lets start with something that already went into version 3.1.4: you can subscribe to feeds via CLI now. The idea is that this is a building block for seamlessly subscribing to websites from within a browser or something similar. Lets see how this develops further.

