People are worried about two things. One, that they'll make a mistake implementing the specification and have bugs. Two, that over time the implementation will "drift" and people won't update the spec, leading to unexpected design issues.

These are valid fears, and both are things that happen when writing specifications! Which is why it extra sucks that my answer is usually "you can't". This newsletter will be a quick explanation as to why, plus why it's still a net win to write a spec, and an alternate trick you can do instead to keep things in sync.