Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web

Jussi Pakkanen ☛ Color management and API design
API design is hard. This is not a smashingly new revelation, but let's look at a sample issue I have been working on for CapyPDF. The main problem we are trying to solve is creating "print quality" PDFs. That is, ones that can be used to print things like books, magazines, posters and other high quality materials. A core component of this is color management, specifically the handling of ICC profiles for raster images.
There are at least four slightly conflicting design goals.
Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl turns 26 today
I often repeat the number twenty billion installations for curl, but several of those installations are typically running in the same device. Like how most mobile phones include two to ten separate curl installations – because many apps bundle their own installations in addition to the one the OS itself uses.
And I don’t know that there are twenty billion either. Maybe there are just eighteen. Or forty.
Rodrigo Ghedin ☛ Brave, Firefox, and Opera got more users in Europe. So what?
The enforcing of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) on March 7th greeted EU citizens with a browser choice screen when opening Safari on iOS 17.4 or setting up a new Android device. (I don’t know the reason for this distinction.)
The results seem encouraging at first glance. At least, the companies benefited from the measure are excited: [...]
