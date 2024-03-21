Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web

API design is hard. This is not a smashingly new revelation, but let's look at a sample issue I have been working on for CapyPDF. The main problem we are trying to solve is creating "print quality" PDFs. That is, ones that can be used to print things like books, magazines, posters and other high quality materials. A core component of this is color management, specifically the handling of ICC profiles for raster images.

There are at least four slightly conflicting design goals.