Red Hat: OpenShift 4.15, Network Observability 1.5, and More
Enhanced observability in OpenShift 4.15
The Cluster Observability Operator enables the more seamless installation of a default set of monitoring components and features for cluster monitoring. We've also expanded the logging components and integrated log metrics into both the administrative and developer consoles of the Observability UI. We've launched a tech preview of the Power Monitoring component, providing you with the capability to monitor the energy consumption of your applications on the OpenShift cluster.
What's new in Network Observability 1.5
Network Observability 1.5 is the new version of the operator from Red Bait that focuses on providing insights into networking. There's an upstream version that runs on plain Kubernetes, but this article will focus on using Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform (RHOCP) and the OpenShift web console for the user interface.
Using Kuadrant Gateway API policies with Gatekeeper policies
In the enterprise Kubernetes world, many developers use Kubernetes as a platform for designing, building, and deploying applications. The platform needs to be managed and provide a range of features, integrations, and checks and balances for developers. The role of the platform engineer is important in that regard. Policies are at the heart of what a platform engineer has to be define and enforce in their platform. Two technologies that aim to make defining and enforcing policies easier are Gatekeeper and Gateway API.