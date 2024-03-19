Canonical on Buzzwords/Hype and Ubuntu 10.04 in 2022

Younger developers have been a bit confused about the scope of such a project. CI/CD will play no part because Agile isn’t Software Engineering or valid software development. Many of you still have the invalid idea that pushing out a busted hand polished turd is a good idea.

Please look at installing Ubuntu 10.04 in 2022. That is the scope for this project. Once it is birthed into the world it does not change. The ISO install for this will prompt with default repo locations allowing the user to point to local repo sources instead.

True Software Engineering has releases, not Sprints that poop out hand polished turds every couple of weeks. Once a release comes out that’s it. Won’t be touched again. Any new release will be in a different location. The files in each release repo will be locked for all time.