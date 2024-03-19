Canonical on Buzzwords/Hype and Ubuntu 10.04 in 2022
Ubuntu ☛ Accelerate AI development with Ubuntu and NVIDIA AI Workbench
NVIDIA AI Workbench is an easy-to-use toolkit that allows developers to create, test, and customise AI and machine learning models on their PC or workstation and scale them to the data centre or public cloud. It simplifies interactive development workflows while automating technical tasks that halt beginners and derail experts. Collaborative AI and ML development is now possible on any platform – and for any skill level.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical accelerates AI Application Development with NVIDIA AI Enterprise
Canonical’s Charmed Kubernetes is now supported on NVIDIA AI Enterprise 5.0. Organisations using Kubernetes deployments on Ubuntu can look forward to a seamless licensing migration to the latest release of the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software platform providing developers the latest AI models and optimised runtimes.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical’s commitment to quality management
As Canonical approaches its 20th anniversary, we have proven our proficiency in managing a resilient software supply chain. But in the pursuit of excellence, we are always looking to set new standards in software development and embrace cutting-edge quality management practices. This enables us to meet current technological landscape needs. It also paves the way for future innovation, motivating us (as ever) to make open source a key driving force across all industries. In this article I will explore how combining the openness and transparency inherent in open source principles with the right quality management frameworks enables us to lay new foundations for the software-defined industries of tomorrow.
Logikal Solutions ☛ Medical Device Developer Linux - Pt. 2
Younger developers have been a bit confused about the scope of such a project. CI/CD will play no part because Agile isn’t Software Engineering or valid software development. Many of you still have the invalid idea that pushing out a busted hand polished turd is a good idea.
Please look at installing Ubuntu 10.04 in 2022. That is the scope for this project. Once it is birthed into the world it does not change. The ISO install for this will prompt with default repo locations allowing the user to point to local repo sources instead.
True Software Engineering has releases, not Sprints that poop out hand polished turds every couple of weeks. Once a release comes out that’s it. Won’t be touched again. Any new release will be in a different location. The files in each release repo will be locked for all time.