Some wood for Firefox, Bookmarklets in Firefox, and Mozilla's Rise 25 Awards
Ruben Schade ☛ Some wood for Firefox
There’s something so delightful/silly/pointless about using a wood theme in a browser. The material is making a comeback in so much interior design and architecutre, why not lend a bit of texture to your browser too?
Juha-Matti Santala ☛ My most used bookmarklets
Last week I shared my love for Firefox’s Keyword search feature. This week, I want to expand that love to bookmarklets.
Jeremy Keith wrote about his collection of useful bookmarklets for testing websites. That inspired me to take a look at my bookmarklets and how I use the technology. I love how they are kind of like lightweight extensions without the need to submit them to any markets, work the same on all browsers and are quicker to develop.
Mozilla ☛ Dr. J. Nathan Matias on leading technology research for better digital rights
At Mozilla, we know we can’t create a better future alone, that is why each year we will be highlighting the work of 25 digital leaders using technology to amplify voices, effect change, and build new technologies globally through our Rise 25 Awards. These storytellers, innovators, activists, advocates. builders and artists are helping make the internet more diverse, ethical, responsible and inclusive.