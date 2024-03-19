BIOS uses 64-bit indexing for disk sectors. It means that with 512-byte sectors the maximum size of a hard drive would be 8'589'934'592 terabytes. With 4096-byte sectors the limit is 68'719'476'736 terabytes.

BIOS does NOT have a 2 TB limit for hard drive size. That is Microsoft's propaganda. The 2TB partition size limit comes from the so-called MBR partitioning scheme that was designed by Microsoft for use in the MS-DOS 3.x operating system in the 80's. BIOS is in fact a much older thing than that. BIOS does not care about partitioning - the disk may have any partitioning scheme or may not be partitioned at all and BIOS can still boot from it just fine.

BIOS supports every sector size from 128 bytes to 64 kilobytes. The only limitation is that the sector size has to be a power of two.

There is absolutely no difference between the so-called "user interface" between UEFI and BIOS. Both can have either text mode or graphical SETUP programs. Some clone PCs in the 90's had a graphical SETUP program in their firmware, but it was a bad idea because it only worked with specific display hardware, usually requiring at least VGA-compatible graphic card and display.