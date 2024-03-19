today's howtos
FOSSLinux ☛ Easy Steps to Install OBS Studio on Fedora
OBS Studio is a free and open-source software for video recording and live streaming. This guide provides a simple walkthrough on how to install OBS Studio on Fedora, enabling you to produce professional-grade video content with ease.
KDE Plasma 6.0.2 on Manjaro Testing brench
As of now `sudo pacman -Syu` installs KDE Plasma 6.0.2 on Manjaro Testing brench
Thomas Koch: Minimal overhead VMs with Nix and MicroVM
MicroVM is a nix based project to configure and run minimal VMs. It can mount and thus reuse the hosts nix store inside the VM and thus has a very small disk footprint. I use MicroVM on a debian system using the nix package manager.
The MicroVM author uses the project to host production services. Otherwise I consider it also a nice way to learn about NixOS after having started with the nix package manager and before making the big step to NixOS as my main system.
Roy Tang ☛ User Agents
But that first step of determining the offending user agents can take some work. The first few times I paged through the access logs manually to see visually which user agents were sending too many requests. After too many instances of remembering the commands to parse the log files every time, I decided to write a bash script to periodically generate the user agents list for the past 24 hours and save it as a text file that I can just access via the browser.
University of Toronto ☛ Sorting out PIDs, Tgids, and tasks on Linux
In the beginning, Unix only had processes and processes had process IDs (PIDs), and life was simple. Then people added (kernel-supported) threads, so processes could be multi-threaded. When you add threads, you need to give them some user-visible identifier. There are many options for what this identifier is and how it works (and how threads themselves work inside the kernel). The choice Linux made was that threads were just processes (that shared more than usual with other processes), and so their identifier was a process ID, allocated from the same global space of process IDs as regular independent processes. This has created some ambiguity in what programs and other tools mean by 'process ID' (including for me).
LinuxConfig ☛ How to create and use custom dmenu scripts
TecMint ☛ How to Reset Forgotten Root Password in RHEL Systems
Resetting the forgotten root user password generally requires a few easy instructions that will guide you to reset the root password and you will thereafter be able to log in using the new password.
TecMint ☛ How to Set GRUB2 Password in RHEL-based Systems
As we mentioned before, someone can log in to single-user mode and change system settings, which is a big security risk. To stop unauthorized access, we need to protect Grub with a password in RHEL-based distributions such as Fedora, CentOS Stream, Rocky, and Alma Linux.
UEFI & BIOS fact sheet
BIOS uses 64-bit indexing for disk sectors. It means that with 512-byte sectors the maximum size of a hard drive would be 8'589'934'592 terabytes. With 4096-byte sectors the limit is 68'719'476'736 terabytes.
BIOS does NOT have a 2 TB limit for hard drive size. That is Microsoft's propaganda. The 2TB partition size limit comes from the so-called MBR partitioning scheme that was designed by Microsoft for use in the MS-DOS 3.x operating system in the 80's. BIOS is in fact a much older thing than that. BIOS does not care about partitioning - the disk may have any partitioning scheme or may not be partitioned at all and BIOS can still boot from it just fine.
BIOS supports every sector size from 128 bytes to 64 kilobytes. The only limitation is that the sector size has to be a power of two.
There is absolutely no difference between the so-called "user interface" between UEFI and BIOS. Both can have either text mode or graphical SETUP programs. Some clone PCs in the 90's had a graphical SETUP program in their firmware, but it was a bad idea because it only worked with specific display hardware, usually requiring at least VGA-compatible graphic card and display.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Manjaro. In today’s digital age, password management is crucial for maintaining online security. Bitwarden, a secure and free password manager, is an excellent choice for managing your passwords across all your devices.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Tools on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install VMware Tools on Debian 12. VMware Tools is a suite of utilities designed to optimize the performance and user experience of virtual machines running on VMware products.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Proton Mail Desktop on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Proton Mail Desktop on Fedora 39. Proton Mail, a renowned encrypted email service, has gained immense popularity for its unwavering commitment to safeguarding user data and communications.
