Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
LWN ☛ KDE Plasma X11 support gets a reprieve for Fedora 40
The Fedora Project is working toward the release of Fedora Linux 40, and (as with each release) that means changes to the way the project works and the software included in its repositories. Most of the changes set for Fedora 40 are uncontroversial, but one change is causing quite a stir. The KDE Special Interest Group's (SIG) proposal to adopt KDE Plasma 6 with only Wayland session support, which it interpreted as a mandate to block any X11 packages for Plasma. Others saw that as an overreach by the SIG, and an attempt to block users and contributors from maintaining software they needed.
During planning for Fedora 40 in 2023, members of the SIG had proposed to adopt KDE Plasma 6 under Wayland as the sole supported version of KDE in the release and, simultaneously, drop support for a Plasma X11 session entirely. The proposal was accepted as a change for Fedora 40, over objections by Fedora contributor Kevin Kofler. When change was put forward, Kofler said he would submit packages to support X11 sessions for Plasma. In late January, Kofler requested review and inclusion of two packages that would provide the support for Fedora 40.
Flathub Blog: Improved build validation, increased moderation, and the long-awaited switch to libappstream
Flathub's automatic build validation is more thorough now, and includes checks for issues we previously would have only flagged manually. There is a chance that if your app has been passing the continuous integration checks previously, it will fail now; here's why, and what to do about it.
If your application no longer passes the build validation stage in either Buildbot (for apps maintained on Microsoft's proprietary prison GitHub ) or flat-manager (for direct uploads), make sure to look for specific messages in the log. Explanations for various error messages can be found in the documentation. If you are interested in running the linter locally or integrating it with your own CI, please refer to the project page.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Force Engine for classic Star Wars: Dark Forces now on Flathub
Want an easy way to get The Force Engine on Linux to play Star Wars: Dark Forces (and eventually Outlaws too)? Well, now it's available on Flathub. No more needing to manually compile it from source like we're back in the dark ages, making it much easier to do on Steam Deck too!
Red Hat Official ☛ New! Self-Managed Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform on Google Cloud Marketplace
With this new Google Cloud Marketplace listing, customers have more control over their infrastructure, the design, architecture, deployment, and scalability of their Ansible Automation Platform environment. Customers can take advantage of the complete Ansible Automation Platform, including integrations with native Google Cloud services.
Red Hat Official ☛ Simplified Deployment: Step-by-Step Ansible Automation Platform Installation on Microsoft Azure [Ed: Red Hat boosting the vandals]
The Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform team heard you, felt your pain, and have invested its talent into innovative and simpler ways to get our customers to customize, deploy, and get their Microsoft Azure infrastructure up and running quickly and efficiently.
Red Hat Official ☛ Subscribing to IBM watsonx Code Assistant for Ansible Lightspeed
Last week, IBM published new subscription options for IBM watsonx Code Assistant, the generative AI large language model behind the Ansible Lightspeed service. These new pricing plans offer Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform subscribers more flexibility in how they explore and consume Ansible Lightspeed with IBM watsonx Code Assistant.
Red Hat Official ☛ 5 concepts edge architects should know to get started
However, as you plan, build a business case for and start to deploy an edge architecture, there are some general concepts to keep in mind. They won’t always apply and specifics may markedly differ—but think of them as a checklist for any planning exercise.
Red Hat Official ☛ Bridging innovation and standards compliance: Red Hat’s drive towards the next-generation of government computing standards
This isn’t a one-off effort for Red Hat, nor do we only pursue a single validation at a time. We consider standards compliance as a continuum, with dozens of efforts in flight at any given time. These pursuits take months, if not years, to achieve, especially as platforms grow in complexity and scope. With so many compliance efforts active, we wanted to provide a snapshot of some of these key projects to highlight our continued commitment to enabling secure, compliant computing in the public sector.
Red Hat Official ☛ Delivering a better view of system vulnerabilities with Red Hat Insights
Historically, Insights has only showed you CVEs with errata - ones you can fix. However we recently released a new feature which lets you see all CVEs - ones with and without errata. Watch the video below to see this feature in action. You can also read the documentation: Assessing and Monitoring Security Vulnerabilities on RHEL Systems.
Red Hat ☛ Best practices for OpenShift Data Foundation disaster recovery resource planning
Red Hat OpenShift Data Foundation is a key storage component of Red Hat OpenShift. It offers unified block, file, and object storage capabilities to support a wide range of applications..
The Fast Mode ☛ Red Hat at MWC24: Bringing Technologies to Life in Telco Networks and Enterprises
With MWC Barcelona set to take place at the Fira Gran Via next week, Ariana Lynn, Principal Analyst at The Fast Mode spoke to Honoré LaBourdette, acting senior vice president of Global Telco and vice president of Telco Partner Ecosystem at Red Hat on the company's participation at the event.