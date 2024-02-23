Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

The Fedora Project is working toward the release of Fedora Linux 40, and (as with each release) that means changes to the way the project works and the software included in its repositories. Most of the changes set for Fedora 40 are uncontroversial, but one change is causing quite a stir. The KDE Special Interest Group's (SIG) proposal to adopt KDE Plasma 6 with only Wayland session support, which it interpreted as a mandate to block any X11 packages for Plasma. Others saw that as an overreach by the SIG, and an attempt to block users and contributors from maintaining software they needed.

During planning for Fedora 40 in 2023, members of the SIG had proposed to adopt KDE Plasma 6 under Wayland as the sole supported version of KDE in the release and, simultaneously, drop support for a Plasma X11 session entirely. The proposal was accepted as a change for Fedora 40, over objections by Fedora contributor Kevin Kofler. When change was put forward, Kofler said he would submit packages to support X11 sessions for Plasma. In late January, Kofler requested review and inclusion of two packages that would provide the support for Fedora 40.