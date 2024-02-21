Fediverse Overrun by SPAM

I am no Dev and have nearly no clue on how to deal with APIs. But I am a SysAdmin. And where there’s a shell, there’s a way. So those are my notes on how to deal with Mastodon API using shell tools.

During the Fedi Spam Attacks, I started by silencing the few spams I received at the user level. After a few days, I got bored and decided to simply block those faulty instances. Then a Mastodon-DE blocklist pops out and I decided to apply it.

At some point, I had to apply mass-modifications to my blocked list and discovered that the Mastodon Web GUI lacks a whole lot of options. So I decided to go the API way.