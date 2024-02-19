Miracle-WM Is a New Tiling Wayland Compositor Based on Mir
miracle-wm comes with some nifty features like a tiling window management (open windows, delete windows, resize windows), support for exclusion zones for panels (e.g. waybar), support for full-screen windows, multi-output support, workspace support, gaps between windows, and a nifty configuration file.
The developer says that the idea behind miracle-wm is to create a Wayland compositor that is flashier and more feature-rich than i3, Sway, or Hyprland, and also serves the needs of those among us who prefer a desktop full of smooth transitions and colors.

Remember Mir? The project that Canonical initiated in 2013 aimed to make it the main display server for their Unity desktop environment. To this day, despite being considered part of the company’s unsuccessful ventures, both projects still receive support, though their original objectives have been realigned.
Unity continues to receive backing within the open-source community, primarily via the Ubuntu Unity spin. Meanwhile, Canonical still supports Mir, focusing its use predominantly on IoT devices.
Created by Canonical engineer Matthew Kosarek, Miracle-WM is notable for being a Wayland compositor that is based on Mir.
For those with long memories, Mir began life as a replacement for X. It was intended to become the default display server in Ubuntu desktop instead of Wayland. Controversy and acrimony ensued, then Canonical’s plans for Ubuntu changed, and so did the scope and purpose of Mir.

Introducting "miracle-wm", a Wayland compositor built on Mir [Ed: Outsourced to Microsoft's proprietary GitHub, so not that credible]
I am happy to announce the first-ever release of miracle-wm, a Wayland compositor based on Mir. miracle-wm features a tiling window manager, much akin to that found in i3, sway, and Hyprland. The goal of the project is to serve the needs that are currently served by these compositors while also enabling flashier graphics for those of us who prefer a desktop full of smooth transitions and colors. While the project is still in its infancy, I would love to get your feedback/bug reports if you get a chance to use it, as I’ve been the lone user thus far. That being said, please be aware that all releases leading up to v1.0.0 are considered “pre-releases.” This means that you may run into a hitch or two along the way. If you find a bug, I would appreciate it if you logged an issue on Github or even contributed a fix yourself. Either would be greatly appreciated :handshake:.

Version 0.1.0 of Miracle-wm is very incomplete still, yet shows that interesting stuff is happening on the back of Canonical's Mir display server.
Canonical developer Matthew Kosarek has released version 0.1.0 of his project Miracle-wm, a new tiling Wayland compositor. There are many such tools around now, but a couple of things are unusual about this one: the display server it uses, and its packaging.
So far, this is just the first incomplete preview release of Miracle, and Kosarek has also published a roadmap detailing where he hopes the project will go next. He's aiming for two more preview releases before a complete version 1.0 in mid-July.