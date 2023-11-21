Mini PC Running Linux and More Hardware News
-
Linux Links ☛ Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: BIOS
Let’s turn our attention to the BIOS (Basic Input/Output System). This is firmware used to start the PC system after it is powered on.
-
CNX Software ☛ MediaTek Filogic 860 & Filogic 360 WiFi 7 chipsets target mainstream BE7200 routers and clients
MediaTek has unveiled two new WiFi 7 chipsets with the Filogic 860 tri-core Arm Cortex-A73 SoC designed for up to BE7200 mainstream routers and gateways and Filogic 360 WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 chip for client devices such as smartphones, PCs, laptops, set-top boxes, OTT streaming boxes, etc… for up to 2.9 Gbps bandwidth.
-
CNX Software ☛ WeAct ESP32H2-N4 – A $6 Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread development board
WeAct ESP32H2-N4 is a low-cost ESP32-H2 development board with Bluetooth 5.2 LE, Zigbee 3.0, and Thread connectivity with a design very similar to the one of Espressif Systems’ ESP32-H2-DevKitM-1 development board, but sold for just $5.70 plus shipping. The ESP32-H2 wireless microcontroller is basically the little brother of the ESP32-C6 without WiFi and aims at low-power nodes in short-range IoT networks. We have previously seen it in Espressif hardware like the aforementioned ESP32-H2-DevKitM-1 and the ESP Thread Border Router board combining ESP32-H2 & ESP32-S3 wireless chips, but so far not in third-party boards, and WeAct ESP32H2-N4 changes that.
-
Zimbabwe ☛ New Snapdragon processor powers a laptop for DAYS on battery power, perfect for power-cut-stricken Zimbabwe
It was a few months ago when we talked about how Apple’s latest computers would be great for the Zimbabweans dealing with power cuts: Fashion Company Apple makes laptop ‘specifically for Zimbabwe’ with 18-hour battery life. This and more from Fashion Company Apple developer conference The M series chips that Fashion Company Apple designs itself make this possible.