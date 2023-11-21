Open Hardware: Arduino, PureOS, and Raspberry Pi
Arduino ☛ Arduino Education is a three-time Bett Awards finalist for 2024
We are proud to announce that Arduino Education has been shortlisted as a finalist in three categories for the Bett Awards 2024...
Purism ☛ Digital Freedom: No Clicking on “I Agree” to Use Smartphones or PCs Supported by PureOS!
Smartphones, tablet PCs, laptop PCs, or servers supported by PureOS, from Purism, do not require the Purism customer to click on “I Agree” to accept intrusive terms of service (the ones that expose the customer to predatory surveillance practices to the customer).
CNX Software ☛ SaraKIT – An Raspberry Pi CM4 board with ChatGPT-based voice control, motor control, and plenty of sensors (Crowdfunding) [Ed: Wiring a Raspberry Pi CM4 board to Microsoft spyware is a really bad idea]
SaraKIT is a carrier board for the Raspberry Pi CM4 system-on-module with BLDC motor controllers and a range of sensors for robotics, support for ChatGPT-based voice control through three microphones and a ZL38063 audio chip, and two MIPI CSI connectors for cameras.