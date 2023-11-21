Status

The GCC development branch which will become GCC 14 is in general bugfixing mode (Stage 3) now. There is still time to get larger changes in that were posted before the end of Stage 1 but this is more aimed at fixing important bugs that are not regressions and maybe flesh out details of larger changes that already went in.

Please help triaging UNCONFIRMED reported regressions and start to assess the state of your favorite target also with respect to expected performance, reporting issues you can find.