Programming Leftovers
-
Rlang ☛ New Package, New Book!
To begin with, then, I’ll announce a major new R package, and my new book.
qeML package (“quick and easy machine learning”)
Featured aspects:
-
GCC ☛ GCC 14.0.0 Status Report (2023-11-20), Stage 3 in effect now
Status
The GCC development branch which will become GCC 14 is in general bugfixing mode (Stage 3) now. There is still time to get larger changes in that were posted before the end of Stage 1 but this is more aimed at fixing important bugs that are not regressions and maybe flesh out details of larger changes that already went in.
Please help triaging UNCONFIRMED reported regressions and start to assess the state of your favorite target also with respect to expected performance, reporting issues you can find.
-
Linux Hint ☛ SciPy Exponential Distribution
The “scipy.stats.expon” module of the “scipy” is used to work with the exponential distribution, which is a type of continuous probability distribution.
-
C++
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Use Do While Loop in C++
In C++, the do-while loop is frequently used when the iteration numbers are not fixed, and it must be executed at least once.
-
Linux Hint ☛ What is C++ Struct Constructor
In C++, the “struct” is known as a structure that is a special member function within a struct that is used to initialize its member variables.
-
Linux Hint ☛ What is Sleep Function in C++
The C++ sleep() function is used to momentarily halt the execution of a thread or process for a given amount of time. For more details, follow this article.
-
Linux Hint ☛ How to Initialize Vector in C++
To initialize vectors, push_back() method, fill() method, iota() function, overloaded constructor, index position, and multiple other methods are used.
-
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Dan Olson and Adam Conover discuss the open web
They were talking about the growth ambitions of a large social network, though it applies to so many web businesses. This was about 36 minutes in, edited for brevity: [..]