Games: Valheim, ARK: Survival Ascended, Steam Scream: The Reveng, Blacksad: Under the Skin
-
Valheim testing a Unity upgrade with lots of optimizations
Iron Gate announced a new public test release Beta of Valheim, which brings with it a Unity game engine upgrade that includes multiple performance enhancements to improve the game. So time to get testing.
-
ARK: Survival Ascended out now and enabled BattlEye for Steam Deck
Studio Wildcard with Grove Street Games and Instinct Games have released ARK: Survival Ascended, a full Unreal Engine 5 remake of ARK: Survival Evolved and it's playable on Steam Deck.
-
Steam Scream: The Revenge is live for a week of Halloween deals on Steam
If you prefer Steam as your main store the Steam Scream: The Revenge event is live now until November 2nd, featuring discounts and demos for some spooky times. Valve also updated the Points Shop to have a new Halloween collection you might want to pick up a few bits from.
-
GOG giving away Blacksad: Under the Skin during their Halloween Sale
Here's another chance to pick up a free game, as GOG are now giving away Blacksad: Under the Skin as part of their ongoing Halloween sale I recently covered here.