Ready to play Mageia for gamers and creators
We are proud to announce that, after a lot of effort from our teams and especially from our team of developers, Mageia offers an improved experience for gamers, digital content creators, video editing and all multimedia.
We have taken a step forward, by offering a way to easily download and install two packages for AMD graphics cards, which offer some advanced features such as the activation of opencl for performance improvement in processes such as rendering in Blender and other 3D tools like CAD and PCB tools,and processing modules in Darktable, Steam games, Gimp, Libreoffice and any other application that requires these advanced features.