Software Leftovers
Linux Links ☛ Excellent Utilities: eza – replacement for ls
eza is a modern, maintained replacement for ls, built on exa. It has some new features such as hyperlink support.
Linux Links ☛ 5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Project Management Software
Project management tools encompass many different types of software such as scheduling, resource allocation, collaboration software, quality management, and cost control / budget management.
Medevel ☛ 37 Open-source and Free Time Tracking Solutions To Boost Your Productivity
The time tracker app is a tool designed to help users track and manage their time more effectively. It allows users to record the time spent on various activities, such as work tasks, projects, or personal activities.
Medevel ☛ Orange is an Open-source Self-hosted Toolbox for Data Mining
Orange is a powerful and user-friendly data mining and visualization toolbox designed for both beginners and experienced users. With Orange, you can easily explore and analyze your data without the need for any programming skills or advanced mathematical knowledge.
Medevel ☛ ADAMANT: Self-hosted Decentralized Crypto Messenger
ADAMANT Decentralized Messenger. Progressive Web Application (PWA)
Medevel ☛ Databag: Self-hosted Federated Messenger for the Decentralized Web
Databag is a self-hosted messaging service for the decentralized web. Key features include decentralized and federated communication, public-private key-based identity, end-to-end encryption, audio and video calls, topic-based threads, lightweight and low latency server, unlimited accounts per node, and mobile alerts for new contacts, messages, and calls.
Medevel ☛ 18 Free Open-source Node.js and Express Starters To Boost Your Project Time
Node.js and Express boilerplate starter templates are pre-configured code templates or projects that provide a foundation for building Node.js and Express applications. These templates are designed to help developers kickstart their projects by providing a basic structure, essential dependencies, and common configurations.
Medevel ☛ 22 Open-source Database Visualization Panels and Dashboards for Business Intelligence (BI)
1. Database visualization panels are powerful tools that allow users to visually explore and analyze data stored in databases. These panels provide an intuitive interface to interact with database data and present it in a visually appealing and easy-to-understand manner.
Medevel ☛ RATH is an Open-source, Self-hosted Platform for Data Exploration, Visualization, and Analysis
RATH is not only an open-source alternative to data analysis and visualization tools like Tableau, but it goes beyond that. It revolutionizes the exploratory data analysis workflow by leveraging its augmented analytic engine to automatically uncover patterns, insights, and causal relationships.