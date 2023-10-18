Gemini Articles of Interest
TIL that Lagrange has a nice translator
It works pretty well from English to Spanish. I hope it works well for your language, too.
In case you need to read that again, Lagrange is an amazing piece of software.
ICON 48 Retrospective
I got back from this year's ICON 48[1] in Cedar Rapids, and it was definitely an experience but not that much of an adventure this year. A lot of it was the result of the previous weekend, when we went up to the cabin, a lack of child watching (usually the children's grandmother watches them but she was exhausted), and Partner getting “peopled out.”