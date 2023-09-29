Programming Leftovers
Building A Weather Display In Rust
We’ve seen a lot of weather displays over the years, and plenty of the more modern ones have been using some form of electronic paper. So what makes this particular build from [Harry Stern] different? The fact that the firmware running on the ESP32 microcontroller at its heart was developed in Rust.
Custom TCP Test Harness in Perl
I tried something I haven’t done before, and I don’t regret it; it paid for the up-front effort many times over. Here’s a basic tcp server in Perl, most of the implementation lifted right out of perldoc/perlipc: [...]
Trigraphs and Digraphs
Not every computer used/supported 8-bit bytes. There were 4-bit computers out there and may still be some existing in remote controls and other embedded systems. The PDP 11/70 was a word based computer as were many mini-computers of the day. When you incremented an address in the Assembly language it moved 16-bits.
Turing Complete Programming On ARM With Two Instructions
There are many questions that can be asked for software projects, with most of these questions starting with ‘Why…?’. This is true for the challenge of proving that cascading stylesheets are Turing-complete, or that you don’t need all those fancy ISA bits of an ARM processors when you already got the LDM and STM commands in the 32-bit ISA. What originally started off as a bit of a running gag in a group of developers led to [Kellan Clark] implementing a Turing-complete computer and a functioning interpreter using nothing but these two opcodes.
Paris Web 2023: WCAGmire
I was invited to the 2023 edition of Paris Web as one of two presenters speaking solely English. I did my best to script my talk to hopefully make it easier for the captioners and live translators. As of this writing, I have no idea if they will hate me or not.