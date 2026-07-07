Raspberry Pi Projects: Storage and Other Uses

Raspberry Pis may not be the best option for a starter Linux project anymore, but they're still one of the best and most popular single-board computers you can buy. The problem, however, is that they've gone from being hobbyist impulse buys to serious investments you need to consider. At the same time, the older Pis might seem too underpowered by comparison.

But that doesn't mean they'll turn into paperweights. That old Raspberry Pi 3 you've got collecting dust is still plenty useful. And if you're fed up with cloud storage providers constantly nudging you to buy a paid plan, that Raspberry Pi might be the way out.