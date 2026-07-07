Proxmox and Home Assistant OS 18.0 Coverage

Despite relying on microSD cards during my time as a fledgling Raspberry Pi enthusiast, I’ve moved on to SSDs for my DIY projects. As a result, I’ve got numerous microSD cards left over from my early tinkering days, which I unfortunately uncovered during spring-cleaning a few weeks ago. One shower thought led to another, and I figured I could try testing their utility in a home lab environment. Following this insane train of thought led me to install Proxmox on a microSD card and configure virtual guests on it.

If this unhinged idea sounds intriguing, then here’s a log of what happened when I used my microSD cards for my PVE installation partition, lvm pool, and lvm-thin storage, and why you should avoid doing so if you value your Proxmox node’s health (and your sanity).