Valnet Articles on GNU/Linux Games/Gaming

There's been a lot of talk about Linux gaming in recent months, and even some comparisons have been thrown around showing that, in some circumstances, Linux gaming can actually have better performance than Windows, even though games are usually made for Windows first and foremost.

But even in situations where Linux performs slightly worse or equal to Windows, there's one big factor that tends to be underappreciated: Linux gaming works, and it doesn't take a genius anymore. I can install Bazzite on a gaming handheld that shipped with Windows and just play my games without ever touching the terminal. And that alone is an achievement for Linux.