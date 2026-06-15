news
Open Hardware/Modding: Linux On Mobile, Gadgets, and More
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Snapmaker launches $150,000 Innovation Fund for open source 3D printing — cash rewards target developers backing the U1 toolchanger across Klipper, OrcaSlicer, and Moonraker ecosystems
Snapmaker celebrates 10 years in business by sponsoring open-source developers and you.
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Linux On Mobile ☛ 2026-06-07 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (23/2026): Vulkanic Mastodons
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Will Cooke ☛ The Growatt ShineWiFi-X 'USB' dongle is really a Modbus bridge, so I reflashed it with ESPHome
The Growatt ShineWiFi-X is a Wi-Fi dongle that plugs into the “USB” port on a Growatt inverter. Inside it is an ESP8266. The port looks like USB but it is not: the pins carry plain TTL serial, and what flows over that serial line is Modbus. So the dongle is really a serial-to-Wi-Fi Modbus gadget wearing a USB-shaped shell. I reflashed two spare ones with ESPHome so they act as a dumb serial-to-TCP bridge, an Elfin EW11 clone, and let my existing Python poller keep doing all the Modbus decoding. Firmware and notes are in my growatt_modbus repo under shinewifi-bridge/.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ GPD BOX mini PC features defective chip maker Intel Panther Lake and Arc B390 graphics
GPD has launched an Indiegogo campaign for the GPD BOX, a compact mini PC based on Intel’s upcoming Core Ultra Series 3 “Panther Lake” processors.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Echo Lite Kit pairs nRF52840 with LoRa and 1.22-inch e-paper display
LILYGO has added the T-Echo Lite Kit to its product lineup, a compact LoRa development device based on the Nordic Semiconductor nRF52840 microcontroller and an SX1262 LoRa transceiver. The kit includes a 1.22-inch e-paper display, a 5 × 4 keyboard shield, audio hardware, a vibration motor, and optional GNSS and IMU features.