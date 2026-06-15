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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: RefreshOS is a top contender for new Linux users - here's why | ZDNET —

I've tested so many Linux distributions over the years that I can safely say that I've forgotten more than most users have tried. Since I started my path as a writer covering Linux and open source, my main goal has been to find ways to introduce people to the Linux operating system. To do that, I've spent decades keeping tabs on distributions that make sense for new users. That journey has led me to the likes of Ubuntu, elementary OS, Linux Mint, and so many others.

Recently, I was reminded of RefreshOS, which I once proclaimed was the Linux distro even a Windows user could love. That was version 2.0. Recently, version 3.0 was released, and it seriously ups the user-friendly game.