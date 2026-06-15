news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 15, 2026



Quoting: I found the most effortless way to clean your Android phone storage - and it's free to use | ZDNET —

I don't know about you, but my phone -- a Pixel 9 Pro -- is chock-full of photos and videos I've taken over the years, and they take up a lot of space. Vast amounts of space. Star Trek Discovery-levels of space.

Every once in a while, I realize that it's time to clear out the cruft, which means going through the tedious task of deleting photos using the Google Photos app.

Aaack! (IYKYK.)

I've done this countless times, and it never fails to take much longer than I have any patience for.

Until now.