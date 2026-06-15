Best Free and Open Source Software

Managing personal finances does not have to mean handing over bank details to a hosted service or wrestling with a complex accounting suite.

This roundup highlights personal finance trackers that keep the focus on clarity, privacy, and everyday budgeting. Some, such as Reckoner, Treeline, Canutin, and Folio, emphasise local-first use, encryption, or privacy-conscious design, giving you more control over where your financial data lives. Others, including OpenMoneyBox, Denaro, Spent, and Cosmic Money, take a simpler route, offering straightforward ways to record income, expenses, budgets, and spending habits without unnecessary clutter.

Together, they cover a useful range of approaches, from minimalist transaction logging to small-budget management and broader money tracking. Whether you want a private ledger, a lightweight spending diary, or a practical budgeting companion, these applications offer accessible ways to understand your finances and make better day-to-day money decisions.

Here’s our verdict, presented in our legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion.