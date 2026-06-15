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Best Free and Open Source Software
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8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Finance Trackers - LinuxLinks
Managing personal finances does not have to mean handing over bank details to a hosted service or wrestling with a complex accounting suite.
This roundup highlights personal finance trackers that keep the focus on clarity, privacy, and everyday budgeting. Some, such as Reckoner, Treeline, Canutin, and Folio, emphasise local-first use, encryption, or privacy-conscious design, giving you more control over where your financial data lives. Others, including OpenMoneyBox, Denaro, Spent, and Cosmic Money, take a simpler route, offering straightforward ways to record income, expenses, budgets, and spending habits without unnecessary clutter.
Together, they cover a useful range of approaches, from minimalist transaction logging to small-budget management and broader money tracking. Whether you want a private ledger, a lightweight spending diary, or a practical budgeting companion, these applications offer accessible ways to understand your finances and make better day-to-day money decisions.
Here’s our verdict, presented in our legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion.
JAX - Python library for high-performance numerical computing - LinuxLinks
JAX is a Python library for high-performance numerical computing and large-scale machine learning.
It combines a NumPy-like API with composable program transformations, letting developers differentiate, compile, vectorize, and scale numerical code across CPUs, GPUs, TPUs, and other accelerators. The project is designed for accelerator-oriented array computation, research workflows, and machine learning systems that need automatic differentiation and efficient execution.
This is free and open source software.
NEST - simulator for spiking neural network models - LinuxLinks
NEST is a simulator for spiking neural network models. It focuses on the dynamics, size, and structure of neural systems rather than detailed morphology of individual neurons.
The software is used for computational neuroscience work ranging from small example networks to large-scale simulations, and it can be controlled through a Python interface or used as a stand-alone application.
This is free and open source software.
LeafWiki - lightweight self-hosted wiki - LinuxLinks
LeafWiki is a lightweight self-hosted wiki designed for long-lived documentation such as runbooks, internal notes, personal knowledge bases, engineering notebooks, and operational guides.
It’s aimed at users who want something more structured than a folder of Markdown files, but smaller and easier to operate than a large wiki or workspace suite.
This is free and open source software.
Open Hospital - Health Information Management System - LinuxLinks
Open Hospital is a Health Information Management System designed to help hospitals, health centres, and care facilities manage day-to-day clinical and administrative work.
The software is aimed particularly at settings with limited resources and can be used to manage patient records, visits, admissions, medicines, laboratory results, vaccinations, births, and warehouse activity. It runs as a Java desktop application and can work either as a standalone portable installation or in a client/server configuration with multiple users sharing the same database. The project also maintains separate components for its core logic, Swing GUI, documentation, REST API, and web UI.
This is free and open source software.
Typemill - flat-file content management system - LinuxLinks
Typemill is a flat-file content management system that uses Markdown files to create websites and eBooks.
It’s designed for documentation, manuals, knowledge bases, handbooks, wikis, user guides, and other information-rich websites where structured writing and straightforward publishing are more important than database-driven complexity.
This is free and open source software.
NEURON - build and run biophysically detailed models - LinuxLinks
NEURON is a simulation environment for building and running biophysically detailed models of individual neurons and networks of neurons.
It’s designed for computational neuroscience work involving cellular mechanisms, synapses, neural morphology and network behaviour. Models can be developed with Python, HOC, NEURON’s graphical interface and NMODL mechanism descriptions, and the software runs on local machines, cloud environments and high performance computing systems.
This is free and open source software.
Quickwit - cloud-native search engine - LinuxLinks
Quickwit is a cloud-native search engine for observability workloads including log management, distributed tracing, and other large-scale immutable event data.
It’s designed to execute search and analytics queries directly on object storage, with a decoupled compute and storage architecture that helps it scale efficiently while remaining straightforward to operate.
This is free and open source software.
AI00 RWKV Server - inference API server for running RWKV language models - LinuxLinks
AI00 RWKV Server is an inference API server for running RWKV language models.
It’s based on the web-rwkv inference engine and is designed to provide a compact local LLM runtime without depending on heavyweight PyTorch or CUDA environments. The server supports Vulkan acceleration, making it suitable for a wide range of GPU hardware including AMD GPUs and integrated graphics, and it offers compatibility with OpenAI’s ChatGPT API interface for easier integration with existing tools and workflows.
RWKV stands for Receptance Weighted Key Value«-Model. It’s combining the best of RNN and transformer. It’s a Linux Foundation AI project.
This is free and open source software.
VCell - modeling and simulation framework - LinuxLinks
VCell is a modeling and simulation framework for computational cell biology.
It lets researchers build and analyze cell biological systems ranging from biochemical reaction networks to spatial models that use cellular geometry, combining a standalone client, server components, a shared model database, and simulation tools for deterministic, stochastic, hybrid, and particle-based workflows.
This is free and open source software.