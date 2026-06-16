news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
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Sacha Chua ☛ 2026-06-15 Emacs news
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ROS Industrial ☛ Bringing the ROS Community Together: Meetups in Heilbronn and Karlsruhe
Beyond the large annual conferences, some of the most valuable moments in the ROS ecosystem happen at a smaller scale, when local developers, researchers, and companies gather in one room for an afternoon of talks, demos, and conversation. Over the spring, the robotics community had two such occasions: the first-ever ROS Meetup in Heilbronn in March, followed by the second ROS Meetup in Karlsruhe in May. Both events reflected a healthy, growing grassroots scene around ROS 2, and both reaffirmed why face-to-face exchange remains so important to the open-source robotics community.
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Xavier Van de Woestyne ☛ Emacs, how it all started (for me)
I have been using (badly) Emacs since around 2008. In this short article, I will try to present the chaotic path that led me to choose Emacs as my main text and code editor. This is absolutely not a tutorial, but rather a small piece of my personal lore, because it is quite amusing to describe clumsy choices that, in hindsight, turned out to be, in my view, beneficial. This article is largely inspired, while being less ambitious, by the April 2026 topic of the Emacs Carnival.
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SaaS/Back End/Databases
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Redowan Delowar ☛ Reading your own writes with WAIT FOR LSN in Postgres 19
Postgres 19 finally gives us a clean way to do read-after-write across replicas. Without it, here’s the problem: [...]
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Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
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Document Foundation ☛ Video: Join the LibreOffice community!
LibreOffice is the free, private, open source office suite – and successor to OpenOffice. It’s made by a worldwide community, and you can be part of it!
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Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
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Flamed Fury ☛ Create A Static Site Using 11ty & Deploy to Neocities (2026 Refresh)
What’s going on, Internet? Way back in 2022 I wrote a guide on building a static site with 11ty and deploying it to Neocities. It’s been one of my most-read posts, but it’s also aged: Eleventy has moved to v3 with a brand new module system, the dev server changed, and my whole workflow has shifted away from GitHub toward Forgejo and Codeberg. So here’s the refresh.
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