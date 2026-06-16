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I gave my old Chromebook new life by making it look like Windows 95 using the XFCE desktop environment
For some strange reason, I have a bunch of old Chromebooks lying around. Gathering dust on a shelf, they haven't been touched for years. I don't know why I never got rid of them, but I am sure glad I didn't.
A while back, I became aware of MrChromebox, a way to dual-boot Linux on a Chromebook or even overwrite ChromeOS entirely. While I have played around with Linux on an external USB drive on one of my newer Chromebooks, the old devices remained untouched. However, after running into some roadblocks on my external USB setup, I decided to take a break from that approach and shift my focus to the dusty, old Chromebooks sitting on my shelf. I decided to give one of these Chromebooks a new life.
I decided to do something I had never done before. Instead of dual-booting, I decided to experiment and wipe ChromeOS entirely. Since I picked a Chromebook I never planned on using again, I knew I wouldn't be that upset if I messed up and bricked the computer.