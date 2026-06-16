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Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 Promises Support for the Nothing Phone, Beta Out Now
Since this is a major update, Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 promises many exciting changes like support for new devices, including the Nothing Phone (1) and Zinwa Q25, support for device notches and rounded corners, and a revamped Morph Browser web browser based on Chromium 134 with improved compatibility for modern sites and web apps.
Ubuntu Touch OTA 2.0 will feature a much-improved Lomiri interface with a screenshot editor that supports crop, rotate, and color adjustments, improved mobile data connectivity, an updated emoji keyboard with support for more than 2,000 new emojis and emoji variants, and keyboard support for the Georgian language.