news
Web Browsers/Clients: Bloggers, Curl, and Firefox
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Kev Quirk ☛ Bloggers, can we make better titles for our posts?
I agree with Michael on this, but I realised that since adding other post types to my RSS feed I too am guilty of this, as my notes posts only show the date and time of the post in the RSS feed.
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Daniel Stenberg ☛ curl summer of bliss
The curl project will not accept or otherwise handle any vulnerability reports during the month of July 2026. We call it the curl summer of bliss.
curl’s submission form on Hackerone will be paused starting July 1, 2026.
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LWN ☛ Stenberg: curl summer of bliss
Daniel Stenberg has announced that curl will not be accepting vulnerability reports from July 1 through August 3, unless the submitter has a paid support contract. He is calling it the "curl summer of bliss".
As previously mentioned, we have been under a huge pressure for the last four months or so. Now we need some rest. We do not expect this deluge to be over.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Nightly: Giving You More Control – These Weeks in Firefox: Issue 204
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Firefox’s free VPN lifts data limit, offers 28 server locations
You can now use Firefox’s free built-in VPN without a monthly data limit – but only until August 31, 2026. Mozilla is also temporarily expanding the list of VPN server locations available to proxy your browsing traffic via, up from the current set of 5 locations to a more generous 28. The extra server locations during the promotion: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Chile, Colombia, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sweden and Thailand.
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