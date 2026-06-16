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Mozilla Thunderbird 152 Email Client Updates GMail OAuth to Use PKCE
Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 152 include updated the GMail OAuth 2.0 authentication method to use the (Proof Key for Code Exchange) protocol, which prevents malicious apps from intercepting authorization codes during login flows, enablement of SecurityDevices in enterprise policies, and one-click account setup for Thundermail accounts.
This release also adds support for checking the hostname of the mail server when detecting address books and calendars, updates the about:rights page to replace local with hosted URL, replaces the ‘New’ text on the creation buttons for accounts, calendars, and address books with ‘Add’, and adds support for hiding cancelled tasks when using the ‘Hide completed tasks’ option.